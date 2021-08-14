KCR grabbing Dalits’ lands for parks, industries: YSRTP

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder Y.S. Sharmila on Saturday alleged that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is grabbing land from Dalits to build industries and parks.

“KCR is dragging Dalits on to the roads by grabbing their assigned lands for parks and industries, which they had been tilling for generations,” Sharmila alleged.

She claimed that Rao is feigning love towards Dalits on one hand with ‘Dalita Bandhu’ scheme while on the other, he has started grabbing their lands.

Sharmila demanded to know if KCR will ever change and alleged that he is resorting to land grabbing because the Dalits would not protest against him.

The new opposition leader in Telangana, claimed that Rao failed to give three acres of land to the poor but was grabbing their lands which they have been tilling since their grandparents’ time.

Earlier, she criticised the state government for allegedly slashing teachers’ jobs. Sharmila alleged that government education and healthcare have been destroyed during the seven-year rule of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) government.

Alleging that nearly 7,000 teachers jobs have been lost, she claimed that KCR doesn’t know how to rule and he was a disgrace to the Chief Minister’s chair.