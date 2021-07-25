KCR hails UNESCO World Heritage site status to Ramappa temple

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday expressed his happiness over historic Ramappa Temple receiving UNESCO World Heritage site status.

The temple is located at Palampeta in Mulugu district of Telangana.

The chief minister said that Telangana’s spiritual and cultural heritage reflecting the creative and architectural expertise of Kakatiya rulers has a special place in the country.

Chandrasekhar Rao said under the self-rule, the state government is trying to restore Telangana’s historical, spiritual and cultural glory.

The chief minister thanked UNESCO’s member countries and the central government for helping Ramappa temple get the World Heritage site status. He congratulated the state’s public representatives and government officials who made the efforts in this regard.

Earlier, minister for tourism, culture and archaeology V. Srinivas Goud shared the good news on Twitter. “Happy to announce that the 800-year-old architectural marvel of Kakatiya era Ramappa Temple is inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site,” he tweeted.

Minister for municipal administration and urban development K.T. Rama Rao also took to Twitter to compliment everyone involved in the effort. “This is the first world heritage site from Telangana. Next aim is to get world heritage city status for our capital city Hyderabad,” he wrote.