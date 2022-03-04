KCR hands over cheques to kin of 2 Galwan martyrs

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 4th March 2022 6:22 pm IST
Telangana CM KCR handing over the cheque to a slain Galwan solider's family. Photo: Twitter.

Ranchi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to family members of two jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border.

Rao had announced to extend support to the families of 19 jawans martyred in the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonging to Telangana, who was martyred in the clashes.

To fulfill his promise, Rao came to Jharkhand from the national capital and handed over the cheques to the kin of two martyred jawans at the official residence of Soren.

The soldiers were martyred in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when Chinese forces

