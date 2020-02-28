KCR hands over ‘Ghilaf’ to be presented to Ajmer Dargah

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The “Ghilaf” to be presented at Ajmer Dargah Shrine celebrations on behalf of the Telangana State government, has been handed over by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. The CM offered prayers to the Ghilaf in the presence of Wakf Board Members and Muslim Clergy.

In this programme, Home Minister Mohammed Ali, Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Salim, MLC Farooq Hussain, Minorities Commission Chairman Qamruddin Quadri, Mecca Masjid Imam Hafiz Mohammed Osman, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Hyderabad Deputy Mayor Fasiuddin and others participated.