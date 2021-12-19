KCR has Akbar to his right and Asaduddin to left: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Union Minister Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has no right to criticize and preach to the Bharatiya Janatha Party on religious conflicts when he has Akbaruddin Owaisi on his right and Asaduddin Owaisi to his left.

“They have made a mockery of Hindu Gods with vile words and claimed that they will end 100 crore Hindus if the security forces were removed for 15 minutes. They have spoken against the country. The TRS party has no moral right to criticize us when they hold alliances with such parties. The chief minister makes fun of the Prime minister’s Kashi event. There are lakhs of devotees from our state who go to Varanasi on a pilgrimage. I don’t understand why the CM is sad about this,” he said.

The Union Minister claimed that after the BJP came to power in the Center, the country stopped seeing conflict. “There are no curfews, religious conflicts, terrorist activities, and bomb blasts after we came to power. The Narendra Modi-led government is making sure that people of all religions across states are living in peace and harmony,” he remarked.

Speaking on the paddy procurement issue, Kishan Reddy said that the chief minister is raking up the issue and creating fear in the minds of farmers only after his party’s defeat at Huzurabad.

He alleged that KCR asked the TRS cadre to make BJP activists run with fear and burn their effigies. “I have never seen a chief minister speak like this. He says that he will create fire in Delhi. That he will wage a war with BJP. A responsible CM shouldn’t speak words that incite violence,” he remarked.

The state government has the freedom to criticize the centre. But it has no right to incite violence against us,” he added. Then he asked the people of the state to make TRS leaders run; keeping in mind the ‘poisonous propaganda’ that they are spreading.