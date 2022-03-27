KCR has no right to talk about Singareni: BJP chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president and Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay said on Sunday that Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) facing losses today is Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) fault, and that the latter has no right to talk about the company.

“In 2019, there were arrears of Rs 1944 crore, in 2020 it was Rs 3320 Crore and in 2021, there were arrears of Rs 2692 Crore. By January of 2022, there were arrears of Rs 5622 crore, which is a total of 13, 576 crore,” said the MP.

“51 per cent of SCCL is with the state, and 49 per cent of it is the Centre. So who’s responsibility is the company- is it not the state with it’s bigger percentage? How can it be privatized with the state having a majority?” Bandi Sanjay asked.

The concept of privatizing SCCL is a gimmick for the oncoming elections, the Telangana BJP chief added He added that the Centre had no intentions of selling its share in the Singareni Company. “We will give clarity on Singareni soon,” he said.

In December 2021, the union Coal Ministry had invited tenders for open auction of four coal blocks in Telangana after chief minister KCR had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop the auctions and reserve the blocks for SCCL. Following this move, 42,000 workers went on strike for three days.