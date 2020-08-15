KCR hoists Tricolour amid low-key celebrations

The Chief Minister unfurled the Tricolour at Pragati Bhavan in the presence of a few top officials.

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 15th August 2020 3:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: The 74th Independence Day was a low-key affair in Telangana due to the COVID-19 pandemic as Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the national flag at his official residence in a simple ceremony on Saturday.

Amid the rain, the Chief Minister unfurled the Tricolour at Pragati Bhavan in the presence of a few top officials.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, paid floral tributes at the portrait of the ‘Father of the Nation’ Mahatma Gandhi.

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Parliamentary Party leader Dr K. Keshav Rao, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Director General of Police Mahender Reddy, among others, participated in the ceremony.

The Chief Minister later paid tributes at the Martyrs’ Memorial at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

This is the first time since the formation of Telangana state in 2014 that Independence Day celebrations were not held at the historic Golconda Fort.

After the formation of Telangana state, KCR had shifted the venue of the Independence Day parade from the Parade Grounds to Golconda Fort to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

I-day at assembly

Independence Day celebrations were also organised in the Telangana Assembly premises. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag at a ceremony attended by Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy and some top officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said the government was implementing welfare schemes for all sections of people.

Telangana High court

Celebrations were also held in the Telangana High Court premises. Braving the incessant rain, Chief Justice R. S. Chauhan hoisted the Tricolour in the presence of some judges of the High Court, senior lawyers and officials.

The Chief Justice spoke on how the High Court was conducting its hearings during the ongoing pandemic. He said unfortunately some lawyers succumbed to COVID-19. He thanked the state government for designating three hospitals for the treatment of lawyers and their family members.

The I-Day celebrations were held in the district headquarters in all 33 districts. State ministers, other public representatives, district collectors and top officials hoisted the national flag.

Industries Minister K. T. Rama Rao unfurled the Tricolour in Sircilla.

The Independence Day celebrations were also organised at the offices of various political parties.

TRS leader Keshava Rao hoisted the national flag at Telangana Bhavan, the headquarters of the ruling party.

State Congress chief Uttam Kumar Reddy unfurled the Tricolour at Gandhi Bhavan while state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay led the celebrations at the BJP office. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president L. Ramna hoisted the national flag at the NTR Trust Bhavan.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag during a ceremony at Madina Circle in the old city.

Source: IANS
