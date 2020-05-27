KCR to hold high-level meeting over lockdown, agriculture sector

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s high-level review meeting to begin in some time. It is said that CM would be discussing on the steps to be taken as the lockdown is due to end on May 31.

Chief Minister will also be discussing about the upcoming monsoon season and discussions on COVID-19 situation in State. Talks will also be on relaxations in Hyderabad- whether any changes to be made in existing relaxations.

