KCR holds review on vaccination, steps to check virus spread

Hyderabad: As COVID-19 cases see rise and fall and declined to some extent these days, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today instructed the top officials to check cases and break virus chain through vaccination.

He held a meeting on COVID-19 cases, treatment, and services to patients in the state at Pragati Bhavan with the chief secretary, Somesh Kumar, and others. KCR reiterated that the government should break the chain by the timely use of injections, oxygen, beds, and second dose.

The state offered a second dose to 631985 people including 565563 persons above 45 years age group, a health bulletin said. Having said that there is no need for lockdown, he instructed the officials to continue night curfew and not cause problems to people getting back home.

He said that night curfew was extended till May 15 to contain virus in the State. The chief minister has reportedly spoken about high court instructions and said there will not be any lockdown in the state.

The chief minister asked the officials concerned to get more stocks of oxygen, injections from the centre to tackle COVID-19 cases.

KCR sought to know about the second dose in the state, oxygen, and injections available in the districts.