KCR honours poet Tirunagari Ramanujam with Dasaradhi Award

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 15th August 2020 5:03 pm IST
Telangana CM honours poet Tirunagari Ramanujam with Dasaradhi Award for 2020

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao honoured well-known poet Tirunagari Ramanujam with the Dasaradhi Award for 2020 at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The CM also presented him with a memento, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1,01,116.

“Tirunagari Ramanujam is a great literary personality about whom the entire Telangana society is proud of. Among his well-known works include Bala Veera Sathakam, Aksharadhara, and Tirunagareeyam,” the CM said on the occasion.

Rao, while appreciating Ramanujam for his grip on traditional and Sanskrit literature, observed that the former would always be considered as literary heir to Maha Kavi Dasaradhi.

“The blend of traditional and modern literature is what makes Ramanujam stand out,” he said.

Calling the Telangana CM ‘Modern Day Maha Vishnu’, Ramanujam recited a poem for Rao.

READ:  Baylor College collaborates with BEL to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Meanwhile, the CM also offered floral tributes at Amara Veerula Sthupam on the 74th Independence Day at Parade Ground here. He also signed a visitor’s book on the occasion.

Source: ANI
Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close