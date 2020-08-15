KCR honours poet Tirunagari Ramanujam with Dasaradhi Award

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao honoured well-known poet Tirunagari Ramanujam with the Dasaradhi Award for 2020 at Pragathi Bhavan here on Saturday.

The CM also presented him with a memento, shawl and a cash prize of Rs 1,01,116.

“Tirunagari Ramanujam is a great literary personality about whom the entire Telangana society is proud of. Among his well-known works include Bala Veera Sathakam, Aksharadhara, and Tirunagareeyam,” the CM said on the occasion.

Rao, while appreciating Ramanujam for his grip on traditional and Sanskrit literature, observed that the former would always be considered as literary heir to Maha Kavi Dasaradhi.

“The blend of traditional and modern literature is what makes Ramanujam stand out,” he said.

Calling the Telangana CM ‘Modern Day Maha Vishnu’, Ramanujam recited a poem for Rao.

Meanwhile, the CM also offered floral tributes at Amara Veerula Sthupam on the 74th Independence Day at Parade Ground here. He also signed a visitor’s book on the occasion.

Source: ANI