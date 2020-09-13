KCR inspects Yadadri temple development works, gives suggestions

Hyderabad, Sep 13 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday visited the Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple complex and inspected the progress of the development works.

He desired that the temple complex should reflect and highlight the spirituality and pleasure.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to undertake renovation works without any hurry or lapses and by strictly following ‘Agama Sastra’ guidelines and traditions.

He said the infrastructure facilities should be created taking special interest in several poojas, and services conducted for the presiding deity and the facilities for the devotees visiting the temple.

The Chief Minister also suggested that the specialist goldsmiths from Pembarthy be engaged to provide gold cover to the temple tower (‘Rajagopuram’) and the main gates. He instructed Principal Secretary, Finance, Ramakrishna Rao, over phone, to release Rs 75 crore for the temple works in next three weeks.

KCR, as the leader is popularly known, had darshan of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy and offered special prayers, as he inspected the temple renovation works for about six hours.

He suggested that the Temple Ring Road should be developed like a necklace, seeking provisions to be made for walking and cycling tracks, greenery and illumination along it.

He said the entire infrastructure should be developed in such a way that the visiting devotees have a comfortable darshan and stay. He instructed that the Gandipet Tank adjacent to the temple complex should be filled with water every two months by drawing water from the Kaleshwaram.

He also wanted works on the construction of 365 quarters be completed speedily and suggested cottages be constructed in another 200 acres.

He wanted the RTC officials to provide free bus service to the devotees from the bus stand to the temple.

The state government has taken up development works of the hill temple at a total cost of Rs 1,800 crore.

Earlier known as Yadgirigutta, the temple was renamed as Yadadri after formation of Telangana state in 2014.

In 2015, KCR decided to club adjoining nine hills to make it a mega centre of pilgrimage.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.