KCR instructs CE to Release water to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers

By News Desk Updated: 7th August 2020 1:49 pm IST

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the irrigation department officials to release water to the Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers at an optimal level.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Rao instructed the Nagarjuna Sagar CE that the release of water should begin from Friday

The Chief Minister said it was decided to release adequate water to Nagarjuna Sagar Ayucut farmers of Nalgonda and Khammam districts as there is water availability in the upper Krishna region and favourable rain forecast for this monsoon.

Source: ANI
