KCR instructs CS Somesh Kumar to personally monitor COVID situation

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has plunged into action after holding health portfolio on Saturday directed the chief secretary to personally monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state.

KCR directed Somesh Kumar to carefully conduct three reviews daily on COVID-19 surge in the state.

The chief minister directed the chief secretary to make sure no shortage in the case of medicines like Remediesiver, vaccines, oxygen and bed availability.

The chief minister has appointed CMO secretary Rajasekhar Reddy to oversee the monitor the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 second wave.

He further directed all the health department officials to be vigilant, work hard and get Telangana out of the COVID-19 pandemic soon.

Amid land grabbing row and quick development of events, Eatala Rajender on Saturday has been removed from the health minister’s post.

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajana approved the transfer of Medical, Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister KCR.