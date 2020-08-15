KCR instructs officials to be on high alert amid heavy rains

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday led the 74th Independence day celebrations by hoisting the national flag at his camp office-cum-official residence here, amid the COVID-19 crisis and heavy rainfall in city.

Rao instructed the officials concerned to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation in the State. The CM on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan, reviewed the rain and flood situation in the State from time to time. Several tanks were filled to the brim, which may breach, roads may be inundated and low-lying areas may be flooded. Rao said the united Karimnagar and Warangal districts have recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. The CM said officials should be more alert in these two districts. Indian Meteorological Department made a forecast that the districts of Telangana State will witness more rain for the next three days.

On the instructions from the CM, the officials have kept two helicopters ready and they will be utilised to rescue people stranded during the flood. Along with the Helicopter owned by the State, one Chopper from the Military is also kept for use.

Independence Day

On the eve of Independence, Rao paid floral tributes at the ‘Amara Veerula Sthupam’ (martyrs memorial) at parade ground in the city, an official release said.

TRS parliamentary party leader K Keshav Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahendar Reddy and other officials were present at the event held in Pragati Bhavan.

At the High Court here, Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan unfurled the tricolour to mark the occasion.

In his address, Chauhan said the last five months have been trying times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Telangana High Court is the only HC, where all the nine benches functioned through video conferencing during the period.

“I am proud to say that while the Indian judiciary tried to adjust to the new normal, it was the high court of Telangana which was in the forefront.

Thanks to the cooperation of my learned brothers and sisters, to the cooperation of all the lawyers, to the cooperation of the members of the registry and the staff, that Telangana high court was the first and only high court that ran all its nine benches through video conferencing for the last 5 months,” he said.

“I am indebted to all of you for your untiring support during these critical months,” he added.

I-Day celebrations were also held at government offices and headquarters of political parties including TRS, the AIMIM, opposition Congress, BJP and Telugu Desam by hoisting the national flag.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and his BJP counterpart Bandi Sanjay Kumar led the celebrations in their party offices.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoisted the national flag at Madina circle in the city.