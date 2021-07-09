KCR instructs officials to expedite filling of 50K vacancies

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday instructed the officials concerned to immediately start the process of recruitment to fill up vacancies as the obstacles for the new Zonal System, which is key for the recruitment in the state, have been cleared.

The CM instructed the officials to fill up 50,000 vacancies in all the departments and wanted the recruitment process to begin with immediately in the first phase.

In the second phase, the CM said vacancies created after giving the promotions should be taken up. The President of India has given assent to the new Zonal System of the state government recently. Against this backdrop, a high level review meeting on the filling up of the vacancies took place under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said,” The recruitment process under the past rulers was disorganized. To implement the separate state hood slogan that locals should be rendered justice, the state government has introduced a new zonal system.

There is a delay in the Centre approving the new Zonal system, which was framed scientifically and with lot of hard work. With the President giving his assent, all the obstacles for the recruitment policy in the state have been cleared. There are about 50,000 jobs, which can be recruited directly. We will fill them first. As on date, the government has began the process of promotions in all the departments. Jobs falling vacant after implementing the promotions will be identified.” “Get the entire information and data on this, prepare a detailed report and bring it to the State cabinet meeting.” The CM instructed the officials.

In this review meeting, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to CM S Narsing Rao, CM Secretary Rajasekhara Reddy, Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao and others participated.