KCR is coward, BJP will win Telangana in 2023: Madhya Pradesh CM

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a ‘coward’. He further said that KCR is perhaps the first CM who does not respond to the criticism levied by the opposition.

Chouhan also expressed confidence that the BJP will win in the upcoming state assembly elections in 2023 in Telangana.

The MP CM came to Hyderabad on Friday and attended the Swagatha sabha, a meet organised to welcome Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay at the state BJP headquarters in Nampally. The program was intended to celebrate Sanjay’s release from jail after he was arrested by police on January 2. The Madhya Pradesh CM said that he came to Telangana to support the fight put up by the state BJP to end the demonic rule of TRS.

“Bandi Sanjayji, you are not alone in this fight. We are all with you. This CM arrests people illegally who protest against him. Remember that Lord Krishna was born in jail and he killed the demon Kamsa,” he remarked.

He said that CM KCR is so scared of the state BJP Chief that he is also dreaming of Bandi (vehicle-a pun on Bandi Sanjay’s name).

“You could have become CM twice. I became CM four times but I have never behaved in the cultureless way in which you do,” he said attacking CM KCR.

He also attacked the Congress National President Sonia Gandhi regarding the ‘security lapse’ incident that happened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab and said that she was playing politics when the PM was stopped for twenty minutes near Pakistan Border.

State BJP chief Sanjay also spoke at the event and said that if CM KCR’s weapons are arresting leaders, then jails are BJP’s dens. “We are ready to go to jail an innumerous number of times for people,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay asserted that the saffron party will support the fight of the employed and the unemployed against the government’s attitude. He also promised to amend GO 317 after coming to power.

BJP state incharge Tarun Chugh, state vice president DK Aruna, party’s National OBC president K Lakshman, and others participated in the event.