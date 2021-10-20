KCR is determined for development of Muslims: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K.Chandrashekhar Rao is determined for the development of the Muslim community and has launched several schemes for their progress in the State. These views were expressed by the Telangana State Planning Board Vice-Chairman Vinod Kumar on Tuesday in a meeting held with the Muslim community at Jammikunta town in Karimnagar district.

Accompanying him on the occasion was Telangana State Welfare Minister K.Eshwar.

Kumar said in order to improve the standard of living among the minorities, the state government has set up Minority residential schools in every district of the state for better education opportunities. He added that the central government has also acknowledged the welfare schemes started by KCR for the overall development of society.

Speaking on the occasion, the Welfare Minister K.Eshwar criticized the former state Health Minister and now the BJP candidate Etala Rajender from Huzurabad for the assembly by-poll elections for neglecting the development of the Huzurabad constituency. He appealed to the people to vote for the TRS candidate in the by-election.

Present in the meeting were TRS town President Tanguturi Rajkumar, Jammikunta Municipal Chairman Rajeshwar Rao, Senior Party leaders Ravinder Rao, Manohar Rao and party workers.