KCR is getting commissions from AP projects: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress party MP A Revanth Reddy today alleged that the Chief Minister of the state KCR was receiving commissions from the irrigation projects being built neighbouring AP government.

He also alleged that the AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy was going ahead with the construction of the illegal irrigation projects as he had full support of his Telangana counterpart KCR. He mocked that Chief Minister KCR who is supposed to act as the watch dog of the state, had actually turned out to be thief. Revanth warned that they would approach a court of law if the state government did not include GO No.69 in the agenda of the meeting of the apex council.

Speaking further, Reddy alleged that the CM KCR was getting ready to buy power at a higher rates from private power companies to earn commission. He also alleged that the CM was ready to turn the south Telangana region of the state into a dessert to earn his commissions.

Reddy claimed that CM KCR had urged the Apex council to hold its meeting after August 20 for helping the CMD of Megha company Krishna Reddy.

The Congress party MP made these remarks after meeting chairman of Krishna river board. He submitted a representation to the chairman on the occasion and urged him to take up Narayanpeta-Kodangal lift irrigation project. He told the chairman that the project had for approval in the year 2014 and added that ₹1450 crore were also sanctioned for the construction of the project.

He alleged that present CM KCR had completely forgotten about the project after coming into power.