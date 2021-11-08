KCR is traitor, he is depressed and worried: BJP’s Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Responding to chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR) statements, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Monday slammed KCR for “lying”, and called him a “traitor” for betraying the people in the state. Sanjay also attacked KCR for “lying” to farmers on the issue of the Centre not buying parboiled rice from farmers, which has become a bone of contention as well.

A day earlier, KCR at a press conference told Bandi Sanjay (who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Karimnagar) to “refrain from loose talk”. Sanjay however went on to blast KCR with a volley of harsh words. “How are you a Hindu when you have an alliance with the (AI)MIM? So are you a desh bhakt or is he (AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi)?” the Telangana BJP chief asked rhetorically.

Bandi Sanjay also alleged that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) spent Rs 100 crore on the just concluded Huzurabad bypoll, and further claimed that the TRS bribed each voter with Rs 6000 cash. “What is your vote share? Ours has been going up. We have won the GHMC election, the Dubbak by-election and Huzurabad. The CM is depressed and is in a lot of tension,” he stated.

The Telangana BJP chief also repeatedly attacked KCR for “disrespecting” jawans, after the chief minister had questioned the Centre on the issue of alleged Chinese intrusions into the Indian border. “If you Google search ‘waste fellow of India’, you see who will show up in the search. Have you seen a thief? He will say ‘I have not stolen’,” said Bandi Sanjay, while lampooning KCR.

Since September, the Telangana government has been asking the Centre to purchase parboiled rice from farmers. KCR on Sunday claimed that the Centre was not paying heed on the situation. He also demanded the Centre to remove all cesses on fuel, when asked why the TRS government has not reduced VAT (value added tax) on petrol and diesel.

Sanjay also claimed that except for few schemes like Shadi Mubarak, Kalyana Lakshmi, pensions etc, the TRS government has not given much otherwise to the people. “We (BJP-ruled Centre) have given funds for bathrooms, highways and Haritha Haram. You are the traitor of Telangana. Have you forgotten that farmers were beaten up in Khammam when they protested?” the state BJP chief asked.