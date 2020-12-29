KCR launches welfare schemes in rural areas for the Eco. development of people: Jagadish Reddy

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao launched many welfare schemes to bring economic prosperity in rural areas of Telangana State for the welfare of the people in these areas, the Minister of State for Energy Jagadish Reddy said on Sunday while putting the fish seeds (baby fishes) in Nagarjunasagar.

This is the government of Farmers, the Minister said and added the government has launched many schemes for the economic progress of the farmers in the state including Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema.

Reddy said that the government is taking initiatives to revive the traditional professions of the people in the state. In spite of Carona Pandemic, the state government headed by KCR is continuing the people’s welfare schemes, Reddy said.

The Energy Minister said that the government is trying to revive the fisheries’ business and fish culture is introduced in the state’s water bodies, reservoirs and ponds to help the fishermen economically.

Apart from the Minister, those who attended the occasion were Rajya Sabha Member B Lingayya Yadav, Council Member Chinniah Reddy, District Collector Jivan Patil, and officials of the District Fisheries Department.