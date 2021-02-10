KCR lays foundation for 13 irrigation projects in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday laid foundation stone for 13 irrigation projects at Nellikallu in Nalgonda District.

Ahead of the upcoming Nagarjunasagar by-poll, KCR performed special puja for 13 lift irrigation schemes, which are estimated to be constructed around Rs 3,000 crore. The projects will irrigate agricultural lands under Huzurnagar, Nagarjuna Sagar and Devarakonda constituencies.

After laying the foundation stone, Rao visited the residence of state legislative council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, where he discussed the upcoming by-elections for Nagarjuna Sagar constituency.

Later in the evening, KCR will also hold a public meeting at Halia village.

Along with chief minister and Gutha Sukhender Reddy, minister G Jagadish Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, zilla parishad chairpersons and other elected representatives from the erstwhile Nalgonda district attended the ceremony.