KCR likely to break silence on many issues on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to break silence on various issues including speculation of cabinet minister K. T. Rama Rao becoming next CM of the State during the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) state executive meeting that is scheduled to be held on Sunday, February 7.

For the meeting, along with the State Committee members, Ministers, Lok Sabha members, Legislative Assembly and Council members, State-level Corporations’ Chairpersons, ZP Chairpersons, Municipal Mayors, DCCB Chairmen, DCMS presidents are invited.

Party may discuss poll strategy

During the meeting, party may discuss the strategy it will adopt for the MLC elections of Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda graduate constituencies, Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election and other upcoming polls.

The party may also discuss BJP’s extraordinary performance in Dubbaka Assembly by-elections and GHMC polls.

Has KCR decided to anoint KTR as CM?

This meeting has gained more importance as there are rumours that KCR has decided to anoint his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Chief Minister.

However, such speculations surfaced earlier too.

Currently, KTR holds the portfolios of industry, information technology, municipal administration and urban development. The 44-year-old is considered as number two both in the party and in the government.

Apart from the clarity on the rumours, the meeting is expected to clear the party’s stand on the policies of Central Government.