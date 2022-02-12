KCR likely to play key role in national politics

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said if the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi fails to extend support for the state’s development it will be removed from the power.

Addressing a public meeting in Yashwantpur in the Jangaon district, KCR said that he is willing to play a role in national politics. “If you deny us national projects, you deny us medical colleges, If you don’t support us, no problem. We will dethrone you from the seat of power and bring in a government that will help us,” he said.

He asserted that the Telangana government will not implement the Electricity Reforms proposed by the NDA government as the move would burden the farmers with more liabilities.

He stated that he is ready to play a crucial role in national politics. Surely we shall fight for our nation. “If you people bless me I am ready to break the Delhi Fort. Be careful Narendra Modi. Nobody is scared of your threats,” he thundered.

Making fun of PM Modi’s doubling the farmers’ income slogan, KCR said with the rising fuel and fertilizer prices investment of farmers has doubled while the income decreased.

He said he came to know through the media that some BJP workers attacked the TRS cadre in Jangaon and warned the saffron party that if anyone dared trouble his party men, they would be punished.

KCR blamed the NDA government that some of the bank defaulters were given safe passage to London.

KCR asserted his government is committed to implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme where the beneficiary will be given Rs 10 lakh to start his business and said this year 40,000 Dalits would be given financial help under the scheme and every year 2 to 3 lakh beneficiaries will be offered the financial help.