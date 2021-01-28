KCR may soon announce unemployment allowance

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to announce a monthly allowance or financial amount to unemployed persons. Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday informed at a programme.

The state of Telangana may soon get its unemployed people some allowance he said amid applause by gathering.

He was addressing at a program in Telangana Bhavan with power Minister G Jagadish Reddy and other leaders of the TRS here. On the occasion KTR said that the government will address the issues and problems of all employees including power sector and others.

The Chief Minister may announce a relief for unemployed youth of monthly amount like pension, he stated. This allowance for the unemployed people could be around Rs 1500 to Rs 2500 a month at least and may touch Rs 3000, according to information. We have filled up 1.31 lakh jobs and created more employment in the, state in six and half years, he said.

Another 50000 posts in various departments will be filled in the state and steps are taken he announced. We have issued notifications to fill up vacant positions KTR said. Telangana is the second big state in India to produce solar power he claimed. We increased to double the power production from 7000 mw to 14000 mw, he said.

We offer 24 hour power supply to farm sector besides financial support through Rythu Vandhu, Rythu Bhima, pensions. Ours is a welfare state as no other states could deliver similar programs among people KTR further said.

Entire nation is trying to follow our model of Mission Bhagiratha program giving purified water to rural areas