KCR to meet Colonel Santhosh Babu kin in Suryapet on Monday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Suryapet on Monday to meet the family members of martyred Colnol Santhosh Babu.

KCR will console the bereaved family members of Santhosh Babu, energy minister G Jagadish Reddy’s has said today.

He said that the chief Minister will give Rs 5 create cheque, house site documents and an order copy of Group I officer job to Santhoshi widow of the soldier.

Jagadish Reddy said that the government promised all help and support to the kin of Santhosh Babu.

We will give house site to them either in Hyderabad or Suryapet he, said. The state government has announced these sops to the soldier who was martyred in Ladakh during clash between India China troops on Monday along with other 19 soldiers.

Santhosh Babu body was put to rest at Suryapet on Thursday. He leaves behind wife, two children and survived by his parents.