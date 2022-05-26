KCR meets Former PM Deve Gowda at his residence in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his way to Hyderabad to participate in the Indian School of Business (ISB) graduation ceremony, the chief minister made his way out of Hyderabad to meet former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H D Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru.

KCR left in a special aircraft from Begumpet airport two hours earlier, the same airport that Prime Minister landed on.

KCR, who is eyeing a key role in national politics, met the Janata Dal (S) leaders H D Devegowda and H D Kumaraswamy in Bangalore. He was accompanied by party MP J Santosh Kumar, four MLAs and other party leaders.

This is the second time in less than four months that KCR avoided greeting Prime Minister Modi on the latter’s arrival in Hyderabad.

H D Devegowda tweeted the meeting on his official Twitter account. He said views were exchanged on various topics of national importance. “It was a candid and cordial meeting,” he said.

This is not the first the KCR is meeting the veteran leader. They had a meeting in 2019 as well.

Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting. pic.twitter.com/zoaWd10nIt — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) May 26, 2022

The chief minister has been meeting the many regional party leaders since February to take on the anti-muslim, anti-communal BJP party at the centre.

There are also talks of rebranding TRS into a national party that would be named Bharatiya Rashtriya Party or BRS. A TRS source told siasat.com that KCR may unveil a new logo and will give more details on it.

“We have seen two elections with Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi, Akhilesh Yadav etc are all anti-Modi. They are all fed up with Rahul Gandhi also. So a consortium of like-minded people is what KCR said we need. If this happens, they won’t need to join us, and can still run their outfits,” stated the TRS source.

(with inputs from IANS)