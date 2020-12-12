KCR meets Narendra Modi at New Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Telangana, K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is believed to have discussed several key issues. Prime Minister Modi brought to the attention of the state issues including flood relief. KCR who is on Delhi tour had already met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In this context, KCR appealed to Amit Shah to help from the National Disaster Fund in the wake of the recent heavy rains in Hyderabad. He also thanked Hardeep Singh Puri for allocating space for the TRS party office in Delhi.

He discussed projects related to housing and civil aviation. The Union Minister also brought to the notice of the Urban Development Fund the setting up of an airport at Warangal and Siddipet.