KCR meets PM Modi in Delhi; submits memoranda on 10 issues

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

In the meeting which lasted about an hour, Rao submitted memoranda about ten issues besides specifically talking about the ongoing row between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana about sharing of Krishna waters.

Among the list of letters shared with the prime minister are review of IPS cadre, development of Hyderabad-Nagpur Industrial corridor, additional funds for the state under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) etc.

KCR sought 100 per cent funding for constructing road networks in the Naxal-affected areas keeping aside 60:40 ratio (state 60 per cent and Centre 40 per cent) as the internal security issues are of national importance.

“The allocation will help the posting of IPS officers as Commissioners/ Superintendents of Police/ Zonal DIGsP/Multi Zonal IGsP in various territorial units. At present these territorial units have no sanctioned Cadre posts,” Rao said in one of the memoranda submitted to the PM. This is in view of the creation of 33 districts from the earlier 10.

KCR also requested the Centre to sanction 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in view of the increased number of districts.

In order to give a fillip to the textile sector in Telangana, the chief minister requested Modi to give Rs 1,000 crore as one time grant in aid for the Warangal Textile Park. He requested the Prime Minister to expedite the work for setting up a Tribal University in the State as promised in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The state government has already identified 200 acres of land near Warangal for the purpose, he further said.

Stating that adequate land is available in University of Hyderabad, the CM asked Modi to sanction an Indian Institute of Management for the state, besides an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) at Karimnagar under the PPP model.

KCR is on an extended tour to the national capital, after he laid the foundation stone for the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) building at Vasant Vihar on Thursday. He is likely to meet union home minister Amit Shah and other in the following days.