KCR meets Union Jal Shakti Minister, discusses irrigation projects in Telangana

By PTI|   Published: 25th September 2021 5:32 pm IST
K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief minister of Telangana (Twitter)

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday called on Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and discussed about the state’s various irrigation projects besides Jal Jeevan Mission.

“As we look forward to the effective implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission’s Har Ghar Jal in all states, various issues regarding the same in Telangana, among others were discussed,” Shekhawat tweeted after meeting Rao.

The Telangana chief minister is scheduled on Sunday to attend a high-level meeting of ‘CMs of ten Naxal-hit states’ to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rao, who is on a three-day visit to the national capital, is also scheduled to meet Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the PDS paddy issue.

