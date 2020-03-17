KCR nominates Kavitha as MLC,likely to get cabinet berth

Hyderabad: Former Nizamabad MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha will be the TRS candidate for Telangana Legislative Council from local body quota.

According to the TRS party sources Kavitha will be elected as MLC and then she will be inducted into the state cabinet.She will be the first woman Member of Legislative Council of Telangana. TRS Party Supremo KCR had taken the decision for making his daughter as MLC.

Since her defeat in Parliament elections from Nizamabad,Kavitha ha been maintaining low profile. In the recent times a news was in air about her candidature for Rajya Sabha, but KCR has elected Keshav Rao and former AP Speaker K. Suresh Reddy