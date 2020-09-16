KCR opposes the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 2020

KCR said that the Bill would put the lives of farmers in the State at peril just when they were recovering from decades of neglect and severe power shortage.

By Nihad Amani Published: 16th September 2020 8:00 am IST
TRS supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: During the ongoing parliament session on Tuesday Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao opposed the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill 2020,

Saying thar the Bill would put the lives of farmers in the State at peril just when they were recovering from decades of neglect and severe power shortage. “The Bill in its present form is dangerous. The Centre has sent us a draft and I have discussed the provisions of the Bill and wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to withdraw the proposal. As I understand, the Centre will go ahead and introduce the Bill in the present Parliament session itself,” he said.

Urging the Centre to withdraw the Draconian Bill which “is against the federal spirit envisaged by the Constitution,” and is aimed at usurping powers of the States, the Chief Minister said the proposed amendment to the Electricity Act of 2003 was drafted in a way that was detrimental to the interests of farmers. “Through this resolution, the Telangana Assembly demands the Centre not to impose the Act on the people of the nation and immediately withdraw the proposed Bill,” Chief Minister said.

READ:  KCR flays Akbaruddin Owaisi on Corona cases

Stating that both the Congress and BJP led governments at the Centre had centralised power which was against the spirit of the Constitution, he said the Prime Minister was further centralising powers instead of strengthening the States. “In a nutshell, if there is trouble in electricity supply here in Hyderabad, I need to call the Load Dispatch Centre in New Delhi rather than calling the State Load Dispatch Centre,” he said, explaining the adverse impact of the proposed Bill.

Speaking on the issue of the impact of the Bill on the agrarian sector in the State, he said that over 26 lakh farmers in the State have dug borewells at a cost of Rs 45,000 crore. Under the flood flow canal alone, there are 10,000 farmers pumping water and cultivating land. “We are allowing them to do so as there is no crime committed in irrigating the crop. Now if the Centre wants us to take readings of their usage, we need poles, transmission lines and meters. It was calculated that Rs 7,000 crore will be required to fix meters. Then we need bill collectors to collect the bills, and pay them salaries,” the Chief Minister said, explaining the adverse impact on a State like Telangana that gives 24 hour free power to farmers.

READ:  2,479 more COVID-19 cases in Telangana

HE also said that Prime Minister is not listening to his opposition. He said, “I wrote to the Prime Minister two months ago pointing out that this Bill will kill our farmers. But he is not listening. States like Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Delhi have come forward to join hands with us in opposing the Bill. Our MPs will fight against the bill in Parliament.”

Categories
Telangana
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close