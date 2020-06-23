KCR orders full payment of salaries to Govt servants

The Chief Minister has taken the decision after the income has increased considerably and there has been a improvement in the financial situation

By SM Bilal Published: June 23, 2020, 8:01 pm IST

Hyderabad: Here comes a good news for the Government servants, as Chief Minister Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed officials to pay full salaries to government employees and pension to pensioners for this month.

According to the official communique from CM’s office,. the Chief Minister has taken the decision after the income has increased considerably and there has been a improvement in the financial situation of the State too.

Due to COVID-19 complete lockdown, the Government had deducted salaries of Government servants except Police personnel, Medical Health Department and Municipal employees.

