KCR pays tribute to freedom fighters to commemorate Quit India movement

Hyderabad: With Monday marking the 79th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tributes to the freedom fighters and commemorated the milestone.

Speaking on the occasion he said,” It is the responsibility of every Indian citizen to safeguard the Independent India which has been achieved from the sacrifices of many notable freedom fighters.”

The state chief also highlighted the significance of the freedom and independence enjoyed by the general masses.

CM called upon Telangana people to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and pay tributes to them during the 15-day programmes organized on the eve of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalau on the completion of 75 years of Independence.

The Quit India Movement was an important milestone in the Indian freedom struggle. Under the leadership of Gandhi, people across India came together to uproot imperialism.

On this day in 1942, Gandhi gave the clarion call of “Do or Die” to all Indians to drive away Britishers from the country. The movement had begun from Gawalia Tank in Mumbai. The day is observed as August Kranti Day every year.