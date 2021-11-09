KCR plans to reach out to people before assembly election

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to reach out to the people before the Assembly elections. He intends to meet the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and the voters in the state.

According to reports, the CM is planning to tour the assembly constituencies in Hyderabad and other districts soon in preparation for the next assembly election in the state.

In the wake of vigorous campaigning by Congress and BJP against his government, the TRS is planning to change its strategy. The ministers and the districts incharge are instructed to plan for the KCR’s visit to their districts.

During the past one year, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party have been attacking not only Rao’s government but himself and his family.

The TRS is extremely worried about its back-to-back poll debacles in Dubbak and Huzurabad by-elections. Rao feels that the people are still with him.