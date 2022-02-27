CM KCR-Prashant Kishore meet triggers speculation for early polls

Hyderabad: The visit of political strategist Prashant Kishore to Telangana and his meeting with the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has triggered discussion and speculation in the political circles. There is a discussion that there might be early polls by the end of this year.

The meeting between the two assumes significance in the background of KCR’s attempts to forge an alliance of different regional parties and forces to fight the BJP in the next elections.

Prashant came to the state two days ago. It is learnt that he called on the Chief Minister at the latter’s farmhouse here. Prashant Kishore team is eliciting the opinions of different sections of people in different states on the political situation.

According to sources, KCR and Prashant Kishore discussed the political situation in the country, KCR’s recent visit to Maharashtra and talks with Udhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, and other related issues. They also discussed visits to other States and future action plans.

In an interesting development, cine actor Prakash Raj also met KCR two days back and held parleys. Both Prashant Kishore and Prakash Raj have visited Gajwel constituency, including Mallannasagar reservoir and pump house. It is learnt that both of them had gathered the views of different sections in the constituency.