KCR produces 150 acres of paddy in his farm house: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is producing paddy in 150 acres of his farmhouse at Eravalli when he prohibits farmers of the state from doing the same. He also put up a video of what he claimed was CM KCR’s farm that showed farms full with the paddy crop.

He asked the farmers to produce paddy in Yasangi (Rabi) and said that the chief minister should be beaten up with slippers if he fails to procure their crop.

Addressing the media at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS and BJP are in cohorts and the situation is so unfortunate that middlemen are getting to decide the price of the produced paddy. He reminded the public that Congress brought in the concept of Minumum Support Price (MSP) keeping in mind the welfare of farmers in this country.

He attacked the Central government and said that it is pandering to corporate companies and they have repealed the three contentious farm laws only because of elections in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. “Modi government didn’t help families of farmers who died in the protests. They didn’t even collect the data regarding those deaths,” he said.

“If you are trying to turn farmers into slaves, a revolution is inevitable,” he remarked.

The TPCC Chief invited CM KCR to visit Chattisgarh along with him so that he can learn from Congress Chief minister Bupesh Baghel’s farm policy in diverting farmers away from paddy by providing a farm bonus of Rs. 9000 per acre.

“I ask our incompetent minister to stop going to Goa and Dubai and come along with me to Chattisgarh so that you can learn,” he said taking a swipe at Industries minister KT Rama Rao.