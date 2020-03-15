KCR is real Coronavirus, Congress is nation builder: Uttam

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly condemned Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao for referring the Congress party as the Coronavirus for the country. He said KCR was a real Coronavirus while Congress party is nation builder.

ttam, in a statement on Sunday, said that KCR, during a debate in the Assembly on Coronavirus, has made highly objectionable remarks against the Congress party. He said KCR would not have made that speech as the Chief Minister, if Congress party would not have granted statehood for Telangana. He said that KCR must realise that the Congress has given Telangana to fulfill the aspirations of people and subsequently, he became the Chief Minister. Therefore, he advised KCR to restrain from indulging in cheap talk against the Congress party.

The TPCC chief demanded that KCR withdraw his remarks and tender an unconditional apology for making inappropriate words against the Congress party. He also demanded that the remarks be expunged from the Assembly records.

Uttam ridiculed KCR’s understanding of Coronavirus. While the entire world is taking precautions to prevent the spread of deadly Coronavirus, KCR has ridiculously commented that it won’t come to Telangana as it has high temperature and it can be cured by taking a paracetamol. After making such a statement in the House, KCR suddenly realised the threat Coronavirus poses to the State and announced lockdown.