KCR refrains from blaming foreigners at Markaz Nizamuddin

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar told that foreigners at Markaz Nizamuddin made no mistake, hence no action is required against them.

Answering to a question posed by a media person at a recent press meet, KCR said, “There is no danger to social harmony.” He asked the journalist not to create danger by communalising the issue.

when he was asked if the government will take any action against the foreigners who attended the Tablighi Jamat meeting at Markaz Nizamuddin, KCR answered, “No action is needed against them as they didn’t do any mistake.” “They arrived by officially taking visa. They are not infiltrators”, he added.

