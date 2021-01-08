KCR relatives’ kidnapping case: Former AP min Akhil Priya named main accused

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party leader and former Andhra Pradesh minister Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was arrested on Thursday, is named the main accused for her alleged role in abducting three businessmen.

The police submitted the remand report to the court to this effect, stating that it was Akhila Priya who had hatched the plan to abduct the three persons – K Praveen Rao, K Sunil Rao and K Naveen Rao – from their residence on Tuesday night.

The three are known to be close relatives of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In the remand report, it was mentioned that Akhila Priya’s henchmen hit the victims with sticks at a farm house in the city outskirts and abandoned them as police intensified the search.

“The victims said the accused blindfolded them and bound them while abducting them. They were kept in captivity at an undisclosed farmhouse where the accused beat them with sticks and forcibly took signatures on some documents,” Bowenpally inspector K Ravi Kumar mentioned in the report.

“On interrogation, Akhila admitted she along with her husband Bhargav Ram and AV Subba Reddy organized the offense to extort money as they are not satisfied with the previous settlement of Hafeezpet land dispute,” the inspector mentioned in the report.

A local court posted Akhila’s bail petition to Friday. Police are planning to seek her custody. She is lodged at Chanchalguda prison.

A case has been registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint and confinement), 452 (trespassing), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 365 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code, filed two more cases under Section 147 (rioting) and 385 (extortion).