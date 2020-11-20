KCR requests Kovind to release stamp on former PM Narasimha Rao

News Desk 1Updated: 20th November 2020 2:32 pm IST
Hyderabad, Nov 20 : Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has requested President Ram Nath Kovind to release a commemorative stamp being brought out in memory of former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao.

In a letter to the President, the chief minister said Government of India is planning to bring out a commemorative stamp in Narasimha Rao’s memory. “May I request you in this regard to give your kind consent to release this stamp at your convenience, preferably during your south India sojourn at Hyderabad, which will be a fitting tribute to late Sri P. V. Narasimha Rao,” reads the letter.

KCR, as Chandrasekhar Rao is popularly known, informed Kovind that the state is celebrating birth centenary of Narasimha Rao, who was born on June 28, 1921 in Vangara village in Karimnagar district of Telangana. “Sri P. V. Narasimha Rao was a reformer and a multi-faceted leader who not only initiated pioneering economic reforms but also made substantial contribution to human resources development, international relations, rural development, science and technology, arts, culture and literature, etc,” wrote KCR.

