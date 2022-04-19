Hyderabad: KCR reviews new Secretariat works, suggests improvements

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday instructed the officials to take adequate safety measures and build the new Secretariat as a ‘wonderful’ monument. The officials have been asked to complete the works in all wings in a fast pace manner parallelly.

The chief minister visited the new secretariat under construction premises and reviewed the work progress with the officials concerned and the contract agency. He examined the progress of the construction of the floors of the building.

The chief minister further cross-checked the works, quality of works mainly pillars, concrete walls, Staircase, doors, and window designs. He took a brief walk around ministers’ chambers, Conference halls, officials, and other staff offices. He expressed happiness about the ventilation facility created in all the chambers. The work progress of the lifts installation and its capacity was also reviewed. He enquired about the wall cladding with the Rajasthan red stone.

New Secretariat under construction. Photo: Twitter.

He suggested decorating the walls with special eye-catching designs and pillar designs. The chief minister asked the officials to design beautiful compound grill models and take measures to provide facilities for security staff and also service staff in the new secretariat compound, a press note from the chief minister’s office said.

CM KCR also instructed the officials to complete ground filling works parallel to the Lawn and Fountain works. He instructed R & B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy for special attention to building designs, colors, and interiors. He complimented the minister and officials on the work progress.

TRS MP J Santhosh Kumar, MLA J Ramanna, State Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vateru Prathap Reddy, Architecture Advisor Suddala Sudhakar Teja, CMO officials Smitha Sabharwal, Shashadri, Rahul Bojja, Priyanka Varghese, R and B ENC Ganapathi Reddy, Commissioner of Police CV Anand, Shapoorji Pallonji representatives and others were present with the chief minister during the visit.