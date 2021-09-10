KCR serious about overall progress of minorities: Mohammed Saleem

Hyderabad: The Chairman of Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem said that the government of K Chandrasekhar Rao is serious in Minorities’ overall progress in Telangana.

Mohammed Salim attended a public meeting of minorities in Huzurabad along with Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Huzurabad KTR candidate D Srinivas.

Mohammad Salim has handed over orders for the Imams and Muezzins’ monthly honorariums in the meeting.

The Imams, Muezzins, and the representative of Masjid committees have assured their support to TRS candidates in the Huzurabad by-election.

Harish Rao assured the Muslims that the TRS government shall give priority to solve the local issues. He assured them that he would personally take responsibility to solve their problems.

Harish Rao told the gathering that he had requested Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem to release orders for the Imams and Muezzins’ honorarium as well as to allot lands for a “Shadi Khana” and Kabristan in Huzurabad.

Mohammed Salim said that he will try to do everything to ensure a marriage hall in Huzurabad and if need arises he will identify Wakf land for this purpose. He also assured to allot land for Muslim Kabristan.

Saleem also assured the local people of Huzurabad that action shall be taken against the land grabbers against whom they had made representations. “Legal cases shall be filed against these land grabbers,” he said.

“The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only true secular chief minister in the country who had introduced unique schemes for the minorities in Telangana,” Mohammed Salim said.