KCR serving biryani to AIMIM, CPI(M) who opposed Telangana: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana state BJP unit president Bandi Sanjay said that the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is serving Biryani to parties like CPI and AIMIM who ‘opposed’ the formation of Telangana and has closed doors to people who actually fought for the statehood.

Addressing a public meeting held at Mahabubnagar to protest against the issuance of GO 317 by the state government, Sanjay remarked that CM KCR was a bigger virus and threat to the state than the Covid -19 virus. He also alleged that KCR was corrupt and was involved in Sahara and ESI scams while he was in centre. Sanjay called the chief minister a ‘corrupt whale’ and promised to expose his corruption.

He said that the saffron party would amend the GO after coming into power. “The CM has created clashes between senior and junior employees of the state government. The state formed and KCR ‘the idiot’ became the Chief Minister because of protests like ‘Sakala Janula Samme’ organized by state government employees. He is now just harassing them by dividing families,” he remarked.

BJP Vice President DK Aruna speaking on the occasion called upon the party workers to take the atrocities committed by the CM of the state to the people of Telangana.

Stating that all the people of the state had taken part in the separate Telangana agitation with an objective to ensure justice to all the sections of the society, she remarked that the fruits of the separate state were being enjoyed by the CM and his family members.