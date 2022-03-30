KCR set to visit Delhi on Wednesday

If possible he might also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the paddy procurement issue

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 30th March 2022
K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Delhi to meet Kejriwal, other leaders
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi to meet with the Union Food and Public distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. He will go on a special flight, accompanied by his wife Shobha and other cabinet ministers.

The chief minister will address the paddy procurement issue with Piyush Goyal. He might also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss on the same, according to media reports.

The state and the Centre have been at loggerheads over the issue for quite some time. The Centre wants to procure raw rice whereas the state government wants the former to procure 100% of paddy production in parboiled rice, as per its needs.

In the wake of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee calling leaders of all non-BJP political parties, the Telangana chief minister’s Delhi visit is set to gain significance. It is also learned that the chief minister’s wife Shobha will undergo treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

