KCR speaks against CAA-NRC-NPR in Telangana assembly

Hyderabad: Moving a resolution against CAA, on Monday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao stated that Telangana had very strong reasons to justify the resolution.

In his speech KCR said “In a civilized society like India, we can’t tolerate such nuisance which has led to unrest in several parts of the country amid apprehensions in the minds of the people.”

Being the youngest State in the country and one that was contributing significantly to nation-building, Telangana has the responsibility to speak on such issues, the Chief Minister said.

Telangana Today quoted KCR as saying “We have very strong reasons to oppose the CAA, NRC and NPR. This is not to be taken lightly, and there is need to oppose such narrow-minded politics. Dissent can’t be seen as anti-national, which is what is happening now.”

He pointed out that several other States like West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan had also passed resolutions opposing the CAA.

Meanwhile, chief minister also condemned slogans like “Goli maro sa…..ko,” raised by some leaders during the election campaign and asked at a time when the world is moving towards breaking down borders, is there a need for such divisive politics in the country?