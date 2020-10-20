KCR thanks Mamata Banerjee for contribution towards flood relief work

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving Rs 2 crore for Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for assistance in rain and flood relief work in the state.

Rao spoke to Banerjee over the phone and thanked her.

She had written a letter to Rao and said the people of West Bengal stand by the brothers and sisters of Telangana in their hour of crisis.

The West Bengal government would like to contribute a token sum of Rs 2 crore to Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, she said.

A few months back, our state also faced a natural calamity with huge losses due to Super Cyclone ‘Amphan’. We can feel the sufferings the people of your state are going through and our heart goes out to them,” she had said.

Officials said over 50 people died in rains and flash floods in the state.

Source: ANI

