KCR thanks people for Nomula Bhagat’s win

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister of the state K Chandrashekhar Rao today thanked people in Nagarjunasagar Legislative Assembly Constituency for blessing and electing TRS party candidate Nomula Bharath with a vast majority.

He said as per the TRS policy, the promises made during the electioneering would be fulfilled. He said very soon he would undertake a tour of the Nagarjunasagar Constituency along with Sri Bharath and solve all the problem of people.

The CM said the Lift Irrigation Schemes sanctioned in Devarakonda, Nagarjunasagar, Miryalguda, Huzurnagar and Kodad Constituencies would be completed on a fast track and would supply water to the people. He said the issues of the people compiled during the elections would also be solved. The CM also thanked people for expressing their immense faith in the development, welfare schemes of the government despite several vicious campaigns let lose by the vested interests.

The CM said the TRS would rededicate itself and work with doubled vigour and thanked the people once again. He also congratulated Bharath and suggested that the newly elected MLA should utilize this opportunity to serve the people and lay a strong foundation for a better political career.

The CM also thanked the TRS leaders, cadre, and supporters for working for the victory of Bharath