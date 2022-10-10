KCR to attend Mulayam Singh Yadav’s funeral tomorrow

KCR will reach Saifai, Yadav's native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Published: 10th October 2022 5:19 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the funeral of Samajwadi Party founder late Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday.

KCR will reach Saifai, Yadav’s native village in Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday afternoon, a release by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

He will pay his last respects to the departed leader and attend the funeral, it said.

The three-time chief minister of UP died on Monday at a hospital in Gurugram after prolonged illness. He was 82.

Yadav will be cremated in Saifai on Tuesday around 3 pm, the Samajwadi Party said. PTI SJR HDA HDA

