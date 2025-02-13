KCR to chair BRS meeting at Telangana Bhavan on February 9

KCR gave directions to BRS working president KT Rama Rao to organise the meeting.

KCR to chair party executive meeting on February 9.

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is holding an executive meeting of the party chaired by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on February 9, to discuss the upcoming Silver Jubilee celebrations of the party’s formation day on April 27.

Party’s membership, setting up allied organisations, Congress’ anti-people policies and failures are expected to be discussed in the meeting.

