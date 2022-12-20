KCR to go guns blazing and launch BRS cells across India by Dec

Hyderabad: The Bharata Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) is all set for its national launch. Party supremo and Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and his outfit will “go aggressive” with party programmes across India after Christmas by starting units in six states. KCR, if the party is to be believed, is going to go all out in the BRS’s national launch soon, especially in Andhra Pradesh.

KCR, according to the BRS, will start the Bharat Rashtra Kisan Samithi (BRS Kisan Cell) started in six states by December end. BRS flags will also be hoisted in several states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Odisha, while BRS Kisan cells will be launched in Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to the BRS, KCR who has been in talks with former MLAs, senior political leaders and his ‘followers’ from various states of North India, East and Central India, have discussed the issue with the Telangana chief minister. Reportedly, the BRS has received an ‘overwhelming response’ from the neighbouring AP and is also going to start the BRKC (Kisan Cell) in several districts of AP.

According to the BRS, KCR will hold a national media conference in Delhi at the end of December and declare the party’s policies and plan of action. “Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party activities will gain momentum across the country from December end. It is known that soon after getting the official communication from the Election Commission of India about changing the name of the party, CM KCR fastened the activities,” said the BRS.

The TRS was formally rechristened to BRS earlier this month after receiving approval from the Election Commission of India. Soon, the BRS national office was inaugurated in Delhi. Former chief ministers like (Samajwadi party head) Akhilesh Yadav and (JDS supremo) Kumaraswamy and presidents of prominent parties were present as chief guests at the event held on December 14.

KCR, who before the 2019 spoke to starting a non-Congress, non-BJP ‘Federal Front’, abandoned the idea once the BJP won the 2019 General Elections with a thumping majority. After dropping hints of changing the TRS to the BRS earlier this year, he announced the BRS’s formation in October finally. KCR has also always been talking about giving the priority to India’s agriculture sector.

“Today, the schemes implemented by the Telangana government for the welfare of farmers are attracting the farmers of other states tremendously. Taking the step forward with the same spirit of Telangana, BRS chief KCR is aiming to protect the agriculture irrigation sector not only in Telangana but also across the country with a long term goal,” said the BRS.